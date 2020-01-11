Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
- Blood drive in memory of Martin Wire, 1-6 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
- Nail Trims hosted by sit-stay-play In-home pet sitting & more, 1-2:30 p.m., Tractor Supply Co., 6818 S. Scatterfield Road.
Frankton
- Potato Bar fundraiser hosted by Frankton Christian Church, 206 N. Church St. Proceeds to youth camp.
Indianapolis
- Jeff Dunham: Seriously, 3 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St.
Lapel
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Lapel American Legion, 1600 Main St.
Middletown
- Wine and Yoga, 11 a.m.-noon, Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Country Road 625 N.
Muncie
- Half-Price Sunday 2020, 1-5 p.m., Muncie Children's Museum, 515 S. High St.
Noblesville
- Indoor Yoga with Goats, 5 p.m., Happy Goat Lucky Yoga, 1212 Westfield Road.
