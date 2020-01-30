Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m. every Friday, UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Hand-breaded tenderloin and breaded chicken breast dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Seniors Dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- ASO Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Creatures of Habit. Fundraiser for the Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
- Grand Illusionist Leon Etienne, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
- Jamey Johnson in concert, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Terrace Showroom, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
