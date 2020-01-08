Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
- Anderson High School Class of ‘47 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Anderson High School Class of 1960 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Blaze Bar and Grill located inside Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
- Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Bereavement Support Ministry, 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 450 N. 10th St.
