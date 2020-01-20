Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Anderson High School Class of 1949, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Anderson High School Class of 1956, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
Anderson High School Class of 1968, noon, Prime Harvest Buffet (Garden Area) of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Youth & Family Advisory Council by the Madison County Systems of Care, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.