Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Fish dinner (cod), 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
Kids Night Out (for kids kindergarten through sixth grade), 6-9 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Wine & Music, 6-8 p.m., Tonne Winery, 101 W. Royerton Road.
