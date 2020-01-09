LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Friday:

Anderson

Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Fish dinner (cod), 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.

Kids Night Out (for kids kindergarten through sixth grade), 6-9 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Muncie

Wine & Music, 6-8 p.m., Tonne Winery, 101 W. Royerton Road.

