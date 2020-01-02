Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
Community Bingo, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
Buttons & Badges, 2-3:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
First Friday with Ciara Haskett, 7 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Carmel
The Office Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Books & Brews, 61 City Center Drive.
Noblesville
Steve Trent, 6:30-9 p.m., Spencer Farm Winery, 7105 E. 161st St.
