Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Living With Lupus hosted by Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter, 6-7 p.m., 205 W. 11th St.
Healthy Attachment Training hosted by White’s Residential & Family Services and North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 6:30-8 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Dennis’ FOP Bluegrass Jam hosted by WhiteRiver Folk & Bluegrass Club, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 2614 Mounds Road.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
