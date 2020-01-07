Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
Comedy Hour with Jason Ritchey, 7-8:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Frankton
Spaghetti dinner, 5:30 p.m. until gone; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion, 16 N. Washington St.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Indie Folk musician Anna p.s., 6-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Muncie
Light Migrations hosted by Ball State University School of Art, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1101 N. McKinley Ave.
