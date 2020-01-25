Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Sunday:
Anderson
Bridging the Gap with special guest speaker Johnnie Blount, 10 a.m.-noon, New Covenant Kingdom Ministries, 2277 N. Madison Ave.
Rena Forney Memorial 450 Vegas Shoot, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Deer Track Archery, 648 W. 500S.
Mini Health Cooking Series! hosted by Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3-6 p.m., Cross Street Christian School, 2318 W. Cross St.
Indianapolis
Disney on Ice, 7 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St.
Pendleton
Offsite Worship Experience hosted by Main Street Church of God., 5:05-6:05 p.m., Fall Creek Christian Church, 1102 W. 700S.
