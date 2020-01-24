Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
Last day to ice skate, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Dickmann Town Centre Park, 12th and Meridian streets.
Basic Life Support for Life (how to live clean and sober) Table Talk, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Super Snack Saturday, 1-5 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
Dancing Like the Stars, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Lapel
Beef/chicken and noodles dinner, 5-7 p.m., Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St.
