SATURDAY
Anderson
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
Late Model 75 Racing with Thunder Cars, Four Wheel Drive and Legends 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Carmel
Mike and Joe 6 to 11 p.m. at Cool Creek Park and Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St.
Chesterfield
Celebrate Madison County’s 200th year as well as Chesterfield’s 165th; all day including a car show, trolley rides to historic homes, cemetery tours, and a Millcreek Movie in Memorial featuring Anderson resident Carl Erskine: “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story,” Main Street.
Bicentennial Auto Show 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millcreek Civic Center. Hosted by the Chesterfield Police Department.
Psychic Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln St.
Fishers
Jai Baker at Juice Box Cove 4 p.m. at Geist Reservoir.
Frankton
Dan’s Fish Fry 4 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru); fireworks at dusk at Frankton Elementary School. Proceeds to town’s fireworks fund.
Middletown
4th of July Celebration featuring Flannel Tones and 5 Speeds at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Noblesville
SUNDAY
Anderson
“First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation (Van Buren Township) by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson, 2 p.m. Bowman Room of the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.
Independence Day Parade 7 to 8 p.m., downtown Anderson and Athletic Park.
Corey Cox part of the July 4 celebration 8:30 p.m. at Athletic Park, Eighth Street.
Independence Day Fireworks 10 to 11 p.m., parking area off Central Avenue at Ninth and 11th streets.
Lapel
Divas on Tap 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St.
Noblesville
Star-Spangled Symphony (Symphony on the Prairie) 8 p.m., Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.