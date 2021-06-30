LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:

Anderson

  • Live, Laugh, Love Category Winners exhibits, noon-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
  • Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
  • Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Middletown

  • Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Noblesville

  • The Flying Toasters, 7-9 p.m., Dr. James Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane. 

