Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
- Live, Laugh, Love Category Winners exhibits, noon-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
- Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
- Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
- The Flying Toasters, 7-9 p.m., Dr. James Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane.
