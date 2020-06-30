Anderson
Ladies of the Anderson High School Class of 1965 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, Scatterfield Roach. (Use safe practices of masks coming in and going out of the restaurant, hand sanitizing and social distance (as much as possible).
Bingo, 7-8:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Pendleton
Slow Flow Yoga with Meditation hosted by Wholistic Wellness-Services, 5:45 p.m., Wholistic Wellness-Services, 227 S. Pendleton Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.