Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
First Friday Art Walk 5 to 8 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market and Keith Rea live 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairground, 512 E. Fourth St.
Cicero
The Bishops – Lights Over Morse Lake Festival 8 to 10 p.m. Morse Lake.
Elwood
“Luca” (Summer Movie Series) 9 to 11 p.m. at Elwood Public Library.
Frankton
Frankton fireworks, 7-11 p.m. at Ind. 28.
Middletown
Broasted frog leg or fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sold out) at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Pendleton Artists Society First Friday July show 6 to 8 p.m. at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
Selma
Hope Presents (Helping Other People Everyday): Bands & Backpacks 6 to 11 p.m. at Prairie Creek Reservoir Park, 7801 S. 560S.
Ron Bonham Days featuring Cook and Belle 7:30 p.m. at Prairie Creek Reservoir Park, 7801 S. 560S.