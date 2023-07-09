MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Poker 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Singer/songwriter Night 7 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Lapel
Music Monday 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 W. Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Madison County Historical presentation by Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson “The Historic Bridges of Madison County” 10:30 a.m. in the Chief Anderson Room of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
Tori Amos Ocean to Ocean Tour 7:30 p.m. at Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St.
Fishers
Street Pennies 7 to 11 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.