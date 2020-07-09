Anderson
• Madison County Historical Society open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 15 W. 11th St.
• Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.
Alexandria
• “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. Limited seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 765-639-3282.
Lapel
• Lapel Lions Club’s annual corn roast (Indiana corn), Rick’s chicken wings, large rummage; and bake sale to benefit the CdLS foundation; rummage each day, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; food served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
