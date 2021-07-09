LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

• City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.

• Car show, cornhole tournament, food trucks, vendors, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., New Horizons United Methodist Church, 511 E. 53rd St. Fundraiser for Turn Away No Longer to benefit foster children program.

• Anderson Symphony Orchestra Summer Pops, free concert, 7 p.m., Reardon Auditorium.

Elwood

• “Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society” fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Elwood Elks.

Middletown

• Jake Hendershot, 6:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.

Lapel

• Jeep, Tractor, Motorcycle & Car Show; registration, 9 a.m.; show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; in the south field at Daybreak church.

• Giant-breaded tenderloin dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., back patio of Lapel American Legion, 1600 Main St.

• Live music featuring the Lapel Community Band, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; and Doug Anderson, 7-8 p.m.; Daybreak Church.

Pendleton

• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.

