Anderson
• Goodstock and Car Show; national anthem, 11 a.m. by Martha Green; immediately followed by Dan Daugherty & Friends; Martha Green Project, 1-3 p.m.; Nuthin’ Fancy, 3-5 p.m.; Good’s Candy, 1423 W. 53rd St.
• Chicken fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Alexandria
• “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. Limited seating. Advance tickets only; call 765-639-3282.
Lapel
• Lapel Lions Club’s annual corn roast (Indiana corn), Rick’s chicken wings, large rummage; and bake sale to benefit the CdLS foundation; rummage each day, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; food served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Tenderloin feed, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St.
Shirley
• Octagon House Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Octagon House, 110 Varner St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.