Anderson
Friends of the Library monthly book sale 10 a.m. to 12:30 and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., third floor bookstore, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Live music with Chris Holland and Mike Snyder 5 to 7 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Live music with Brad McCord 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Carmel
Endless Summer Band 6 to 9 p.m. at Clay Terrace, 14390 Clay Terrace Blvd.
Indianapolis
Concerts on the Canal: Groove Essential 6 to 8 p.m. at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
The Toons 7 to 9 p.m. at Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane.