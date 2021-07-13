Anderson
R&B line dancing class, 7:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland. St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m.; American Legion.
Markleville
Chicken-and-noodles luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), lower fellowship hall. Hosted by The Christian Women’s Fellowship (C.W.F.) “Comfort Keepers.”
Middletown
Euchre, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Stella Luna & The Satellites, 6:30 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.