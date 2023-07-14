LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.

Color Walk & Vendor Fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bethany Pointe Health Campus, 1707 Bethany Road.

Madison County Master Gardeners Association’s 22nd Anniversary Garden Tour 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets available at the Gruenewald Historic House, 626 Main St.

Anderson Police Department Block Party 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mays Park, 10th Street and Madison Avenue.

57th annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Shawn Richards 8 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Donnie McDaniel 8 to 10 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.

Owl Prowl! 8:30 p.m.; Sky Tours 9 to 10:30 p.m., at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Elwood

The Decades of Elwood: The 1970s, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

“Top Gun Maverick” 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

Fishers

Ten — Pearl Jam Tribute performed by That 90’s Band 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Ale Emporium Fishers.

Muncie

Horse & Pony Pull 6:30 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.

Drag Queen Dodgeball Tournament noon to 7 p.m. at Canan Commons, downtown Muncie.

Noblesville

Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA (Symphony on the Prairie) 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.

No Fences (Garth Brooks Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.

Shania Twain: Queen Of Me Tour 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.

Orestes

Orestes Street Fair noon to 8 p.m. at Superior and Oak streets.

Pendleton

Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.

SUNDAY

Alexandria

Alexandria Kiwanis Madison County 4-H Fair Parade 2 p.m., downtown Alexandria.

Opening ceremony of Madison County 4-H Fair with musical guest, Scotty “Today’s Elvis” Zion 5 p.m.

Chesterfield

Bicentennial Auto Show 3 p.m. at Millcreek Civic Center.

Muncie

MotoCross 4 p.m. at Jane Lasater Memorial Grandstand, Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Noblesville

Fall Out Boy — So Much For (Tour) Dust 6:30 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.

