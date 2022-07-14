LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

FRIDAY

Anderson

Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)

Fish dinner 4-7 p.m. at the Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road.

The Project Band 7 p.m. at T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Chesterfield

New York strip steak dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

DysFunktion Brass 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Noblesville

Broadway Under the Stars with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchesta, 6 p.m.; Conner Prairie.

Rod Stewart with special guest, Cheap Trick, Ruoff Mortgage Music Center.

Portland

Cole Swindell in concert 7 p.m. at Jay County Fair.

Tags

Trending Video