FRIDAY
Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
Fish dinner 4-7 p.m. at the Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road.
The Project Band 7 p.m. at T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
DysFunktion Brass 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Noblesville
Broadway Under the Stars with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchesta, 6 p.m.; Conner Prairie.
Rod Stewart with special guest, Cheap Trick, Ruoff Mortgage Music Center.
Portland
Cole Swindell in concert 7 p.m. at Jay County Fair.