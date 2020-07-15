Anderson
Live music with Scott Jackson, 7-10 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Noodle making, 5-8 p.m., New Day Baptist Church, 202 W. Tyler St. Noodles are donated to Church Street Commons for its monthly fundraiser.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Friends Meeting hosted by Friends of Pendleton Community Library, 6-8 p.m., Falls Park. (Bring a lawn chair.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.