MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Poker 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
Madison County 4-H Fair, concessions open at noon; amusement rides, 5 p.m. to close at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Madison County Extension Homemakers Plant Sale 1 to 9 p.m. in the Extension Homemaker Booth inside the Madison County 4-H Fair Commercial Building, Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St.
The Bulldogs 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Lapel
Music Monday 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 W. Main St.
Muncie
Midway open 5 to 10 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Scotty Elvis” Zion 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Heartland Hall, Delaware County Fairgrounds.
Cook and Belle 7 to 9 p.m. Rural King Stage, Delaware County Fairgrounds.
TUESDAY
Alexandria
Madison County 4-H Fair, concessions open at noon; amusement rides, 5 p.m. to close at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Madison County Extension Homemakers Plant Sale 1 to 9 p.m. in the Extension Homemaker Booth inside the Madison County 4-H Fair Commercial Building, Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St.
Madison County Extension Homemakers food auction 6 p.m. in the 4-H/Farm Bureau Building, 512 E. Fourth St.
Cook and Belle 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fishers
GrooveSmash 7 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
Muncie
K & C Line Dancers 6 to 8:30 p.m., Heartland Hall, Delaware County Fairgrounds.
5 Speeds 7 to 9 p.m. Rural King Stage, Delaware County Fairgrounds.
Noblesville
Blue-Eyed Reverie 6 to 9 p.m. at Houlihan’s, 14065 Town Center Blvd.