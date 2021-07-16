Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
• City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Mammoth Flynt, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Chesterfield
• Vendors market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; hot dogs/coney dogs, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; fellowship hall of Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St. Hosted by the Joyful Servants Sunday school class.
Frankton
• Pulled pork dinner, 5 p.m.-?, Frankton American Legion.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
