Anderson

Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.

Fish Fry, going away “Thank You and Good Luck” for Msgr. Sell and Fr. Mark, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.

Free concert by the Alexandria Community Band, 7-9 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St. (bring your lawn chairs).

Thomas Wayne Pruitt, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Lani & The Tramps, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

