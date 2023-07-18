LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go Mad

Anderson

• Legos in the Park 11 a.m. to noon at Pulaski Park, 1699 E. 38th St.

• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Alexandria

• Madison County 4-H Fair, concessions open at noon; amusement rides, 5 p.m. to close at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Madison County Extension Homemakers Plant Sale 1 to 9 p.m. in the Extension Homemaker Booth inside the Madison County 4-H Fair Commercial Building, Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St.

Seth Cook 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Chesterfield

Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Fairmount

Fairmount Concerts At the Stage with Blue Collar Union at 7 p.m. at Playacres Park, 300 E. Madison St.

Middletown

Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Midwest Originals 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Muncie

America’s Hometown Band 6 p.m., Heartland Hall, Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Demo Derby and Night of Wheels 7 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Toy Factory 7 to 9 p.m., Rural King Stage, Delaware County Fairgrounds.

