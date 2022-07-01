SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Diamond Anniversary Event 5 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
4th of July Celebration; parade, 7 p.m.; Corey Cox; fireworks at dusk, Athletic Park.
Divinity Trio Concert 7-8:30 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Alexandria
Kelsie’s Ride for Sight 10 a.m. leaving from Remington CNC Machine, Ind. 9; end at Tillie’s Bar, 724 W. Washington St.
Middletown
Independence Day Celebration, 2 to 10 p.m.; performances by The Blue 32, 3 to 6 p.m.; GrooveSmash, 7 to 10 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Anderson
All-Church Picnic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
Alexandria
Freedom Parade 6 to 8 p.m.; downtown Alexandria.
Alexandria Fireworks Extravaganza, dusk, Alexandria Elementary School.
Chesterfield
Fireworks at dusk, Anderson Airport, Ind. 32.