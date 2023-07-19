Anderson
Chalk Party 11 a.m. to noon at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Bicentennial Bourbon Launch Party 5 p.m. at Oakley Brothers Distillery, 32 W. Eighth St. Proceeds to Madison County Bicentennial Legacy Projects.
Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Live music with the Tomkat Brothers 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Madison County 4-H Fair, concessions open at noon; amusement rides, 5 p.m. to close at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Madison County Extension Homemakers Plant Sale, 1 to 9 p.m. in the Extension Homemaker Booth inside the Madison County 4-H Fair Commercial Building, Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St.
Woody Wright 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Chesterfield
Monthly dance with Jerry Wilmot 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Delaware County 4-H Fair, amusements open at 5 p.m.; Stones Throw 7 to 9 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Delaware County Fair Motorcycle Ride-In 6 to 7 p.m. at Benson Motorcycles, 6410 W. McGalliard Road.
Stones Throw 7 p.m. at Rural King Stage, Delaware County Fairgrounds.
Noblesville
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short & Warren G. 6 to 10 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
Hairbangers Ball 7 to 9 p.m. at Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane.