Go Mad
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair (livestock shows, 4-H exhibits, fair food and rides), Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St.
Chesterfield
• Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
• Stella Luna & The Satellites 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Muncie
• $25 bracelet (ride) night, starts at 4 p.m.; Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Noblesville
• Chicago and Brian Wilson with special guests, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.