July 20
Anderson
Classic Car Cruise-In, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Frisch’s, 500 Broadway St.
Alexandria
Food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
Home Show building and outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
Kissell Entertainment Traveling Amusement Park (tickets and bracelets available), 5 p.m.-closing, Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
Woody Wright, 7:30 p.m., stage, Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
Markleville
Psi Phi Purse Auction, preview, 6 p.m.; auction, 6:30 p.m.; Hardy Building, 1 W. Main St.
