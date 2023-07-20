Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
“Free Frankfurter Friday” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they run out) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.
Aura Photo Day with Sondra noon at Twisted Twigs House of Earthen Goods, 3504 Main St.
Redeemed Quartet Concert 7 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
The Woomblies (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
See 4-H schedule, Page A2.
Chesterfield
Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fishers
“Broadway Under the Stars” (Symphony on the Prairie) 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
45 RPM 7 to 9 p.m. at Rural King Stage, Delaware County Fairgrounds.
Demolition Derby 7:30 p.m. Jane Lasater Memorial Grandstand, Delaware County Fairgrounds.
New Castle
Blackjack Davey and The Rhythm Kings with opening act Hot Take 6:30 p.m. at the Arts Park Pavilion.
Noblesville
Foreigner — The Historic Farewell Tour with special guest, Loverboy, at 7 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.