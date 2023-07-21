SATURDAY
Anderson
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
River Run 10 a.m., meet at Derby Downs for transportation to drop site at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson Police Department Block Party 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.
Pokemon Movie Night 5 p.m. Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
74th annual National Crown 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
Larry Maynard Memorial Car & Bike Show 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Beulah Park,
Madison County 4-H Fair, concessions open at noon; amusement rides, 5 p.m. to close at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Madison County Extension Homemakers plant sale 1 to 9 p.m. at Madison County 4-H Fair Commercial Building, 512 E. Fourth St.
She Loves Horses (Tom Petty tribute) 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Daleville
River Run and Concert with Hosier hosted by Sinning Angelz at Canoe Country, 6660 S. 900W.
Middletown
Hog roast 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the historic 1857 Cromer Homestead Barn at Howell Farms, 9700 W. 700S.
Muncie
Twisted Wrenches Car Show 5 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Rodeo 7 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds.
Remedy Band 7 to 9 p.m. at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
Pendleton
Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Madison County Bicentennial 200 Birthday Bonanza noon to 6 p.m. at the Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.
Elwood
Concerts in the Park: Bigger is Better Band 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.