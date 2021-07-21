Anderson
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
• Food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Home Show building and outside displays open, 1-10 p.m., Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Kissell Entertainment Traveling Amusement Park (tickets and bracelets available), 5 p.m.-closing, Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Cook and Belle (country/gospel), 7:30 p.m., stage, Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
