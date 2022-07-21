Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
Living Proof (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Dickmann Park, 12th and Meridian streets.
“The Producers” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Madison County 4-H Fair (livestock shows, 4-H exhibits, fair food and rides), Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St.
Reminisce Band 7:30 p.m. at Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
Muncie
Muncie Demolition Derby Night 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.