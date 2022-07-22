SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Anderson Police Department Block Party 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walnut Park, 1700 Walnut St.
Music Under the Stars & Cookout, 5 to 10 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
“The Producers,” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Madison County 4-H Fair (livestock shows, 4-H exhibits, fair food and rides), Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St.
Larry Maynard Memorial Car & Bike Show, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds.
Chesterfield
Second annual car show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ReStore, Habitat for Humanity of Madison County, 440 E. Main St.
Elwood
Callaway Grand Prix – Rockin’ & Racin’ Concert Event (featuring the Homestead Band and the Overruled Band), 7 to 10 p.m. at Callaway Park, 920 Callaway Park Drive.
Muncie
Kids Day Rides ($25 band), 3 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Delaware County Fair Rodeo 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Elwood
The Moon Cats 4-6 p.m. at Callaway Park, Callaway Park Drive.