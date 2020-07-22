Anderson
Thursday Night Cruise-In, 6-9 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Mounds State Park Meet Up hosted by Indiana Trail Running, 6:15 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Live music by Ethan Olvey, 7-10 p.m., T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Creatures Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.