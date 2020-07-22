LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Thursday Night Cruise-In, 6-9 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.

Mounds State Park Meet Up hosted by Indiana Trail Running, 6:15 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Live music by Ethan Olvey, 7-10 p.m., T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Creatures Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

