Anderson
• Free Frankfurter Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
• “Much Ado About Nothing,” 8 p.m., Shadyside Park. Boston-based Brown Box Theater Group will perform Shakespeare’s play. Admission free.
Alexandria
• Food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Magic Matt 1-5:30 p.m.; (four shows throughout the day), Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Home Show building and outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park, Indiana 9.
• Kissell Entertainment Traveling Amusement Park (tickets and bracelets available), 3 p.m.-closing, Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Entertainment to be announced, 7:30 p.m., stage, Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
Daleville
• Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.