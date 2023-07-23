MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Poker 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Cha Cha lessons 6 to 9 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.
Lapel
Music Monday 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 W. Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Remote Control Cars at the Park 11 a.m. to noon at Pulaski Park, 1699 E. 38th St.
Creative Drawing with Aaron Asnicar 6 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fishers
Hank Ruff 7 to 11 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.