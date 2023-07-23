LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

Poker 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Cha Cha lessons 6 to 9 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.

Lapel

Music Monday 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 W. Main St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

Remote Control Cars at the Park 11 a.m. to noon at Pulaski Park, 1699 E. 38th St.

Creative Drawing with Aaron Asnicar 6 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Chesterfield

Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Fishers

Hank Ruff 7 to 11 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.

