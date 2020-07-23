Anderson
Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.
Ciara Haskett, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Marvin Parish, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., DT’s R-Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
“The AristoCats Kids,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. Limited seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 765-639-3282.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
