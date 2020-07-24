Anderson
Multi-family rummage sale, fundraiser for Park Place Community Center Food Pantry and Uganda Missions Team, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive (outdoors in lower south parking lot).
Alexandria
“The AristoCats Kids,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. Limited seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 765-639-3282.
Chesterfield
Rummage sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Elwood
Sports card show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Elwood Antique Mall & Flea Market.
Middletown
20th annual Hog Roast sponsored by the CLC Historical Preservation Society, 4:30-7 p.m., Josiah Cromer Homestead Barn (now Howell Farms) near Middletown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.