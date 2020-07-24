LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Multi-family rummage sale, fundraiser for Park Place Community Center Food Pantry and Uganda Missions Team, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive (outdoors in lower south parking lot).

Alexandria

“The AristoCats Kids,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. Limited seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 765-639-3282.

Chesterfield

Rummage sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.

Elwood

Sports card show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Elwood Antique Mall & Flea Market.

Middletown

20th annual Hog Roast sponsored by the CLC Historical Preservation Society, 4:30-7 p.m., Josiah Cromer Homestead Barn (now Howell Farms) near Middletown.

