Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Creating Friendship Bracelets 11 a.m. to noon at Walnut Park, 1730 Walnut St.
Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Live music with Chris Holland 5 to 7 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Alexandria
“Disney’s Frozen, Kids” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
Monthly dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
Deb Mullins 6 to 8 p.m. at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Faeries, Sprites & Lights 5 to 9 p.m. at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
Noblesville
50 Cent: The Final Lap 7 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.