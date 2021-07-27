Anderson
R&B line dancing class 6-7 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Lisa Frank & The Trapper Keepers, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.
