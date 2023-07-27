Anderson
Rummage/bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300W.
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
“Free Frankfurter Friday” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they run out) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.
Anderson Black Expo Summer Celebration 5 p.m. at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.
Tartan Tournament of Bands 6 to 11 p.m. at Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
“Disney’s Frozen, Kids” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Carmel
Der Polkatz 6 to 11 p.m. at Cool Creek Park and Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St.
Chesterfield
Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
Tenderloin dinner 4 to 8 p.m. at the Quincy Lodge: Elwood Freemasonry, 1136 N. Anderson St.
Indianapolis
Incubus 7:15 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.
Clint Black 7:30 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Like Mother Like Daughter 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Noblesville
Sam Hunt: Summer On The Outskirts Tour 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
Face2Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.