SATURDAY
Anderson
Farmers Market and Plant Swap 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
Community Car Show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene Gathering Place, 2503 Jackson St.
Rummage/bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300W.
Turn Away No Longer Back to School Clothing Giveaway 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Anderson New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Anderson Black Expo Summer Celebration at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.
Jeeps on Meridian 6 p.m. with Jai Baker 3, near Dickmann Town Centre.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Midwest Modified Tour 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
July Outdoor Movie Night featuring “Queen of Katwe” 8:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Bluegrass Bash by WhiteRiver Folk & Bluegrass Club noon to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds.
“Disney’s Frozen, Kids” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Elwood
Blue Collar Union at Elwood’s Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival 4 to 7 p.m., downtown Elwood.
Elwood’s Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival 4 to 8:30 p.m., downtown Elwood.
Markleville
Annual Ice Cream Social 2 to 6 p.m. at Adams-Markleville Fire Territory Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Muncie
Faeries, Sprites & Lights; sensory-friendly event 1 to 4 p.m. followed by a second event, 5 to 9 p.m. at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers! 7 p.m. at Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St.
Noblesville
Face2Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Pantera 7 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Anderson Black Expo Summer Celebration at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.
Central Indiana Old Car Club Car Show noon to 4 p.m. at Frazier’s Dairy Maid, 3311 Main St.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.