SATURDAY

Anderson

Farmers Market and Plant Swap 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.

Community Car Show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene Gathering Place, 2503 Jackson St.

Rummage/bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300W.

Turn Away No Longer Back to School Clothing Giveaway 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Anderson New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.

Anderson Black Expo Summer Celebration at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.

Jeeps on Meridian 6 p.m. with Jai Baker 3, near Dickmann Town Centre.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

Midwest Modified Tour 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

July Outdoor Movie Night featuring “Queen of Katwe” 8:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Alexandria

Bluegrass Bash by WhiteRiver Folk & Bluegrass Club noon to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds.

“Disney’s Frozen, Kids” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Elwood

Blue Collar Union at Elwood’s Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival 4 to 7 p.m., downtown Elwood.

Elwood’s Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival 4 to 8:30 p.m., downtown Elwood.

Markleville

Annual Ice Cream Social 2 to 6 p.m. at Adams-Markleville Fire Territory Station, 7457 S. 200E.

Muncie

Faeries, Sprites & Lights; sensory-friendly event 1 to 4 p.m. followed by a second event, 5 to 9 p.m. at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers! 7 p.m. at Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St.

Noblesville

Face2Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.

Pantera 7 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.

SUNDAY

Anderson

Anderson Black Expo Summer Celebration at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.

Central Indiana Old Car Club Car Show noon to 4 p.m. at Frazier’s Dairy Maid, 3311 Main St.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

