Anderson
R&B line dancing class, 6-7 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Martha Green Project, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1925 Pubhouse at Grandview, 1905 Northshore Extension. Reservations recommended.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
