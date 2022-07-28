Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at 10th Street door)
Last Friday Open Jam 6 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Ethan Olvey 7 p.m. at T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
“The Producers” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fishers
Jai Baker 3, 9 p.m. to midnight at Ale Emporium, 11501 Geist Pavilion Drive.
Indianapolis
Kansas in concert 7:30 p.m. at the Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
The Cold Hearts, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Muncie
Touch a Truck 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Muncie Fieldhouse, 525 N. Walnut St.
Noblesville
Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience, 6 p.m.; Conner Prairie.
Pendleton
Blues Underfire at 8:30 p.m. at The Stable, 105 E. State St.