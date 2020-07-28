Anderson
Trivia with Tyson, 7 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Comedy Hour with Aisha Brown, 8-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Fairmount
The John Beatrice Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Bad Dad Brewing Co., 407 W. Washington St.
Markleville
Ice cream, praise/worship, games, 6:30 p.m., North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.
Middletown
Corey Cox (full band) in concert, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
