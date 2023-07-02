MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Alexandria
Honoring Small Town Veterans noon to 1 p.m.; Alexandria Freedom Parade 6 p.m. downtown Alexandria.
Alexandria Freedom Fireworks at dusk at Alexandria-Monroe Elementary School, 308 W. 11th St.
Chesterfield
The City of Anderson Air Show 5 to 10 p.m.; Town of Chesterfield’s annual fireworks show 10 to 11 p.m. at Anderson Municipal Airport, 282 Airport Road.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Air Show 5 to 9 p.m. at Anderson Airport, 282 Airport Road.
Figure 8 Madness and fireworks 7 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Fire It Upon On The 4th! At 7:15 p.m.; (annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.) at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Chesterfield
Annual 4th of July Parade noon on Main Street.
Free activities 1 to 5 p.m. at Makepeace Park, Main Street.
Muncie
Independence Day 9 to 11 p.m. at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
Pendleton
4th at The Falls by Main Street Pendleton, 4:30 to 10 p.m.; fireworks show, 10 p.m.; music by Disagreeable and Corey Cox Band; at Pendleton Sports Complex,
Summitville
4th of July Fireworks Celebration 9:30 p.m. at Summitville Elementary School, 405 E. Mill St.