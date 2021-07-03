Anderson
• City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Alexandria Community Band’s Freedom Concert, 7 p.m., Mounds State Park. Bring lawn chairs. $7 gate admission fee to park, but concert is free.
• City of Anderson’s Independence Day Celebration and Corey Cox concert, 8-10 p.m. carnival tent; 8:30 p.m., Corey Cox; 10 p.m., fireworks; Athletic Park, off East Eighth Street.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Freedom Parade, 6 p.m., route from Horner’s Midtown Market down Harrison Street to Alexandria-Monroe High School.
• Fireworks, dusk, Alexandria-Monroe Intermediate School.
Chesterfield
• All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast hosted by Chesterfield Optimists, 8-11 a.m.; Millcreek Civic Center.
• Chesterfield 4th of July Celebration Parade, noon, starts at fire station.
• Sloppy joes, after the parade ends, Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
• Independence Day Celebration (ticketed show), Living Proof/Brad Kleinschmidt Band, music, 3-10 p.m.; fireworks at dusk, Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.